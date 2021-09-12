If any candidate is found in possession of any of the prohibited items then it would be considered an 'unfair' means of practice and action will be taken against the candidate.
Additionally, the NTA has also kept a dress code for today's examination.
NEET UG 2021 exam dress code:
1. Candidates must not wear shoes. Only slippers and sandals with low heels are allowed.
2. Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However, if a candidate comes in customary or cultural dress then he/she should report at least one hour before the last reporting time, that is 12:30 pm.
NEET (UG) admit card: How to download?
Step 1: Go to neet.nta.ac.in website
Step 2: Click on NEET (UG) 21 admit card
Step 3: Enter your registration details and click o 'submit' option
Step 4: Download the admit card and take the printout
NEET (UG) is a common entrance test for admission to an undergraduate medical exam in medical institutions.
For the first, it will be conducted in 13 languages-- English, Hindi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Urdu, Gujarati, Odia, Telugu, and Marathi.
NEET (UG) 2021 question paper pattern:
The NEET exam will consist of one question paper containing 180 MCQ from Biology (Botany and Zoology), Physics, Chemistry, and Physics
