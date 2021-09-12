The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) /NEET (UG) exam will be held across the country, as well as, in Kuwait and Dubai today, September 12.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will organise the entrance examination for admission to the UG medical courses at 2 PM on Sunday. The NEET-UG 2021 exam's duration is 180 minutes, which is 3 hours.

Candidates, who will be attending the medical entrance exam today, must keep in mind that the following items have been barred inside the examination centres:

1. Firstly, all communication devices, such as mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pager, etc.

2. No pencil box, geometry box, calculator, writing pad, electronic pens, log tables, plastic pouch have been allowed inside the exam centres.

3. Wristwatches, health bands, goggles, belts, handbags, bracelets, cameras, etc are also prohibited in the NEET UG examination centres.

4. Mettalic items, ornaments, microchips, food items, Bluetooth devices, etc are also banned.

Candidates should know that the exam centres will have no arrangements for keeping such items. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep the aforementioned things at their homes only.

If any candidate is found in possession of any of the prohibited items then it would be considered an 'unfair' means of practice and action will be taken against the candidate.

Additionally, the NTA has also kept a dress code for today's examination.

NEET UG 2021 exam dress code:

1. Candidates must not wear shoes. Only slippers and sandals with low heels are allowed.

2. Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However, if a candidate comes in customary or cultural dress then he/she should report at least one hour before the last reporting time, that is 12:30 pm.

NEET (UG) admit card: How to download?

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.ac.in website

Step 2: Click on NEET (UG) 21 admit card

Step 3: Enter your registration details and click o 'submit' option

Step 4: Download the admit card and take the printout

NEET (UG) is a common entrance test for admission to an undergraduate medical exam in medical institutions.

For the first, it will be conducted in 13 languages-- English, Hindi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Urdu, Gujarati, Odia, Telugu, and Marathi.

NEET (UG) 2021 question paper pattern:

The NEET exam will consist of one question paper containing 180 MCQ from Biology (Botany and Zoology), Physics, Chemistry, and Physics

