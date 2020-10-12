NEET exam for covid affected students to be held on 14 October: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance examination to be conducted again for the covid-19 affected aspirants on 14 October, and also noted the Centre’s submission to announce the result on 16 October.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance examination to be conducted again for the covid-19 affected aspirants on 14 October, and also noted the Centre’s submission to announce the result on 16 October.

After being deferred twice the NEET examination which was originally scheduled to be held on 3 May, was pushed to 26 July, and then was finally held on 13 September amidst the covid-19 outbreak.

After being deferred twice the NEET examination which was originally scheduled to be held on 3 May, was pushed to 26 July, and then was finally held on 13 September amidst the covid-19 outbreak. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET exam again for those students who were unable to appear on 13 September as they were stuck in containment zone or were covid-19 positive.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde accepted the submission and incorporated in its official court order.

The top court had earlier rejected the pleas filed by students and opposition ruled states to the defer the examination.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges. Amid the pandemic, 85-90% of 15.97 lakh medical aspirants appeared for NEET 2020.

The NTA released the answer key of the NEET 2020 on September 26. Aspirants were able to download the code-wise official NEET 2020 question paper with solutions from the NTA official website and challenge it as well.

Topics NEET