"I write to place on record that we take strong exception to such inhuman behaviour from an agency that has only been entrusted with the task of conducting the examination in a fair manner", the minister said. The issue came to light on Monday when the father of a 17-year-old girl told the media that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over three-hour-long exam without a brassiere. The father had told media that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which did not say anything about innerwear. The Kerala police has registered a case against the friskers allegedly involved in the incident on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl.

