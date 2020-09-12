Subscribe
Home >News >India >NEET Exam: No curfew in Punjab this Sunday
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder singh

NEET Exam: No curfew in Punjab this Sunday

1 min read . 03:57 PM IST PTI

  • Punjab government will lift the curfew in the state in view of NEET exam while non-essential shops will remain closed
  • All cities and towns in the state are under a curfew on Sundays

CHANDIGARH : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state this Sunday to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state this Sunday to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

However, shops selling non-essential items will remain closed, he clarified.

However, shops selling non-essential items will remain closed, he clarified.

All cities and towns in the state are under a curfew on Sundays.

Students will have no problem reaching their examination centres, the chief minister replied to an Abohar resident on the issue during a Facebook live.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

