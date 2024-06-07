NEET Exam Row: ‘Why is govt ignoring voices of lakhs of students?’ asks Priyanka Gandhi; Congress leaders demand probe
Allegations of inflated marks in NEET led to 67 candidates securing top rank, prompting demands for investigation by Congress leaders. Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh questioned the ‘lack of action’ to address complaints of irregularities and paper leaks in the exam results.
Several Congress leaders, including General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have demanded action against alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exams. Gandhi Vadra called for an investigation into reported irregularities and expressed concern over students' complaints.