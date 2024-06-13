NEET exam row: Congress bats for CBI probe, says INDIA bloc will take up students’ cause ’inside Parliament’

Opposition leaders lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday for its handling of the NEET exam issue. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge batted for a CBI inquiry into the purported scam and sought the removal of the National Testing Agency Director General. The development came even as the the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates.

“The Modi government cannot escape its responsibility by placing the responsibility of its actions on the shoulders of NTA. There should be a CBI investigation into the entire NEET scam. If the Modi government is not ready for a CBI inquiry then the Congress party demands a fair inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court,” Kharge wrote on social media.

The senior Congress leader however claimed that grace marks were not the only issue flagged during the NEET exam. He accused the exam and coaching centres of forming a nexus and indulging in a game of “pay money, get paper”. Kharge claimed that the future of 24 lakh students appearing in the NEET examination was now “at stake due to the actions of the Modi government”.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2024: Grace marks cancelled for 1,563 candidates, re-exam on 23 June, Centre tells Supreme Court “The NDA Government’s incompetence behind the education infrastructure & policy is on full display. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has ordered the cancellation of arbitrary grace marks given to 1,563 students in the NEET-UG exam & ordered for a retest, whilst various other irregularities remain to be addressed. When will NDA government learn to prioritize the interests of students and focus on transparency and fairness in India’s education system?” asked fellow Opposition leader Supriya Sule.

The NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader dubbed the Supreme Court intervention a “damning indictment” of the Narendra Modi-led government's ‘mishandling’ of this issue and urged the administration to “at least immediately address the entirety of the irregularities”