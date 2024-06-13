NEET exam row: Congress bats for CBI probe, says INDIA bloc will take up students’ cause ’inside Parliament’

Anger in country over NEET exam will 'reverberate inside Parliament': Cong slams govt

Livemint
First Published03:55 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others (ANI)

Opposition leaders lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday for its handling of the NEET exam issue. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge batted for a CBI inquiry into the purported scam and sought the removal of the National Testing Agency Director General. The development came even as the the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates.

“The Modi government cannot escape its responsibility by placing the responsibility of its actions on the shoulders of NTA. There should be a CBI investigation into the entire NEET scam. If the Modi government is not ready for a CBI inquiry then the Congress party demands a fair inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court,” Kharge wrote on social media.

The senior Congress leader however claimed that grace marks were not the only issue flagged during the NEET exam. He accused the exam and coaching centres of forming a nexus and indulging in a game of “pay money, get paper”. Kharge claimed that the future of 24 lakh students appearing in the NEET examination was now “at stake due to the actions of the Modi government”.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2024: Grace marks cancelled for 1,563 candidates, re-exam on 23 June, Centre tells Supreme Court

“The NDA Government’s incompetence behind the education infrastructure & policy is on full display. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has ordered the cancellation of arbitrary grace marks given to 1,563 students in the NEET-UG exam & ordered for a retest, whilst various other irregularities remain to be addressed. When will NDA government learn to prioritize the interests of students and focus on transparency and fairness in India’s education system?” asked fellow Opposition leader Supriya Sule.

The NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader dubbed the Supreme Court intervention a “damning indictment” of the Narendra Modi-led government's ‘mishandling’ of this issue and urged the administration to “at least immediately address the entirety of the irregularities”

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaNEET exam row: Congress bats for CBI probe, says INDIA bloc will take up students’ cause ’inside Parliament’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.95
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.4 (3.58%)

Tata Steel

182.50
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

GAIL India

219.75
10:28 AM | 13 JUN 2024
2.8 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.95
10:22 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.00-219.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00139.00
    Delhi
    73,155.00353.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.00-577.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue