NEET exam row explained: Centre orders probe even as NTA cries foul

NEET exam held on Sunday was embroiled in a controversy after female students alleged that they were asked to remove their bras before entering the examination hall.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The National Eligibility- cum- Entrance Test (NEET) examination held on Sunday has been rocked by a major controversy after reports claimed a girl was forced to remove her bra for security reason at a centre in Kollam district of Kerala. Later other girls joined in to claim similar incident happened with them. The issue has now reached the Parliament with Kerala government seeking an intervention from the centre. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the examination has called the reports abour complaints ‘fictitious’
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Eligibility- cum- Entrance Test (NEET) examination held on Sunday has been rocked by a major controversy after reports claimed a girl was forced to remove her bra for security reason at a centre in Kollam district of Kerala. Later other girls joined in to claim similar incident happened with them. The issue has now reached the Parliament with Kerala government seeking an intervention from the centre. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the examination has called the reports abour complaints ‘fictitious’
Speaking to Times Now, the victim alleged, officials instructed girls to rmove their inner wears before entering the examination hall."We were called in and said there will be scanning. Then, an official asked us to stand in two queues. I was asked if I had a hook attached to my inner wear. I said, Yes." She was then asked to enter a room full of inner wears and remove it before the exam. "A senior official said that all these are just part of the procedures here," she added.
Speaking to Times Now, the victim alleged, officials instructed girls to rmove their inner wears before entering the examination hall."We were called in and said there will be scanning. Then, an official asked us to stand in two queues. I was asked if I had a hook attached to my inner wear. I said, Yes." She was then asked to enter a room full of inner wears and remove it before the exam. "A senior official said that all these are just part of the procedures here," she added.
The matter came to light only after victim's father filed a police complaint. A police said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) on the basis victim's complaint. Police agreed that incident wasn't limited to one girl and others are embarrassed to come out and report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The matter came to light only after victim's father filed a police complaint. A police said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) on the basis victim's complaint. Police agreed that incident wasn't limited to one girl and others are embarrassed to come out and report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Officials at Marthoma Institute of Technology in Ayyur have distanced themselves from the controversy claiming security was being handled by outside agencies and their role was only to provide space and other infrastructure. The official did maintain that “adamant behaviour of some of the women staff (conducting the exam)".
Officials at Marthoma Institute of Technology in Ayyur have distanced themselves from the controversy claiming security was being handled by outside agencies and their role was only to provide space and other infrastructure. The official did maintain that “adamant behaviour of some of the women staff (conducting the exam)".
However, NTA has termed the complaint as "fictitious." The exam centre's superintendent told the agency that police complaint has been filed with "wrong intentions." The agency claims, "No complaint or representation has been received by us. On basis of claims in media reports, an immediate report was sought from the centre superintendent and observer.
However, NTA has termed the complaint as "fictitious." The exam centre's superintendent told the agency that police complaint has been filed with "wrong intentions." The agency claims, "No complaint or representation has been received by us. On basis of claims in media reports, an immediate report was sought from the centre superintendent and observer.
"They have informed that no such incident took place and the complaint is fictitious and has been filed with wrong intentions," a senior NTA official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"They have informed that no such incident took place and the complaint is fictitious and has been filed with wrong intentions," a senior NTA official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The NEET dress code does not permit any such activity as alleged by the parent of the candidate. The code provides for ensuring sanctity and fairness of exam while observing sensitivity towards gender, culture and religion during frisking of candidates, the official added.
The NEET dress code does not permit any such activity as alleged by the parent of the candidate. The code provides for ensuring sanctity and fairness of exam while observing sensitivity towards gender, culture and religion during frisking of candidates, the official added.
The central government has ordered a probe into the incident after Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu stated the test was not organised by a state-run agency and what happened indicated a grave lapse on the part of the organisers. “The shame and shock of this unexpected turn of events have affected the morale and composure of the students whose performance in the test was consequently affected," she wrote to the union minister
The central government has ordered a probe into the incident after Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu stated the test was not organised by a state-run agency and what happened indicated a grave lapse on the part of the organisers. “The shame and shock of this unexpected turn of events have affected the morale and composure of the students whose performance in the test was consequently affected," she wrote to the union minister
Two Kerala MPs NK Premachandran and Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather have given the suspension of business notice over the incident and demanded discussion on it.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Two Kerala MPs NK Premachandran and Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather have given the suspension of business notice over the incident and demanded discussion on it.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The incident of Forcing girl students to remove innerwear before entering the examination hall during the NEET examination yesterday in Ayur Marthoma College, Kollam, is highly deplorable and a high-level independent enquiry is required. The incident took place in my constituency," wrote Premachandran to the Speaker.
"The incident of Forcing girl students to remove innerwear before entering the examination hall during the NEET examination yesterday in Ayur Marthoma College, Kollam, is highly deplorable and a high-level independent enquiry is required. The incident took place in my constituency," wrote Premachandran to the Speaker.
Meanwhile other girls have come out to join the chorus against immoral frisking at the examination centre, “It was a mentally harrowing experience and it affected my performance in the exam. The women who did the frisking said inner-wear with metal hooks will not be allowed and forced us to remove them. We were that it was a rule followed in all exam centres. But only after the examination we came to know that it was done only in that centre." A victim reported to Manorama News.
Meanwhile other girls have come out to join the chorus against immoral frisking at the examination centre, “It was a mentally harrowing experience and it affected my performance in the exam. The women who did the frisking said inner-wear with metal hooks will not be allowed and forced us to remove them. We were that it was a rule followed in all exam centres. But only after the examination we came to know that it was done only in that centre." A victim reported to Manorama News.