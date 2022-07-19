NEET exam row explained: Centre orders probe even as NTA cries foul

Speaking to Times Now, the victim alleged, officials instructed girls to rmove their inner wears before entering the examination hall."We were called in and said there will be scanning. Then, an official asked us to stand in two queues. I was asked if I had a hook attached to my inner wear. I said, Yes." She was then asked to enter a room full of inner wears and remove it before the exam. "A senior official said that all these are just part of the procedures here," she added.