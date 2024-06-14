Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  NEET Exam Row: National Testing Agency releases FAQs amid result controversy

NEET Exam Row: National Testing Agency releases FAQs amid result controversy

Livemint

The National Testing Agency issued FAQs addressing controversy over NEET exam results after Central government cancelled grace marks for 1,563 candidates.

NEET Exam Row: National Testing Agency releases FAQs amid result controversy

The National Testing Agency released a series of FAQs on Friday amid brewing controversy over NEET exam results. The development came a day after the Central government told the Supreme Court that it had scrapped the decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates in NEET-UG for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

The NTA has come under heavy criticism this month amid allegations of irregularities and inflation of marks in the medical entrance exam.

NEET Exam Row: National Testing Agency releases FAQs amid result controversy

More to come…

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.