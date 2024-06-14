The National Testing Agency released a series of FAQs on Friday amid brewing controversy over NEET exam results. The development came a day after the Central government told the Supreme Court that it had scrapped the decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates in NEET-UG for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses.
The NTA has come under heavy criticism this month amid allegations of irregularities and inflation of marks in the medical entrance exam.
NEET Exam Row: National Testing Agency releases FAQs amid result controversy
