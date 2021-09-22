NEET exams: Just a week after Tamil Nadu scrapped the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), Maharashtra on Wednesday announced that it will review the medical entrance exam and see whether it is good for students.

Speaking to ANI, state minister Amit Deshmukh said that Tamil Nadu's move has triggered a debate whether NEET is right or not for the students. “Tamil Nadu scrapped NEET exams, it gave rise to discussions if NEET is right for states or not and what will be better for students' future," he said.

The minister further said that they will collect all information and decide after considering pros and cons. “We'll clear government's stand," Deshmukh, Maharashtra Minister for Medical Education, said.

Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra government should exempt medical courses aspirants from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) on the lines of Tamil Nadu.

He claimed that students from CBSE and other similar boards are increasingly cracking NEET (in higher numbers) than those from the state board. "Papers are getting leaked and cases of dummy students appearing for the exam have come to light," he told reporters.

"The Maharashtra government should take a decision about NEET on the lines of Tamil Nadu," Patole said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 13 passed a Bill to scrap NEET exam for students in the southern state.

Patole claimed that before NEET was introduced, 71.73% of students who got admission to medical colleges in Tamil Nadu were from the state board while the proportion of CBSE students was only 0.13%. But in 2020-21 the proportion of CBSE students rose to 26.83% while that of Tamil Nadu state board students fell to 48.22%, he added.

