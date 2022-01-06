CHENNAI : Amid rising voices of protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling among resident doctors all over the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday called for an all-party meet on 8 January .

The meet is being called to address and discuss a future course of action on the state's demand of exemption from NEET.

CM Stalin said, "The state assembly passed a resolution and bill on 19 February, last year, against NEET and sent to the Governor. The governor is yet to send it to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent."

The chief minister further mentioned that the ruling part DMK''s MPs on 28 February, 2021 provided a memorandum against the NEET exam to the President.

Stalin also mnetioned that an all-party delegation had sought a meet with the Union Home Minister AMit Shah, which the latter declined.

Speaking of the floor of the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "The entrance examination coaching will only benefit the rich students. NEET exams have made school education costlier. We cannot remain mute spectator."

