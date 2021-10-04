Weeks after scrapping NEET examination in Tamil Nadu, chief minister MK Stalin has urged the chief ministers of 12 states to put up a united effort to restore the primacy of state governments in administering the education sector as envisaged in the Constitution.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly last month passed a resolution to scrap the medical entrance examination in the state.

Now, Stalin has written a letter to the chief ministers of 12 states — Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharshtra, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Goa — urging them to assert their constitutional rights in deciding admission in higher institutions.

In his letter, the Tamil Nadu chief minister enclosed a report submitted by Justice AK Rajan Committee that studied the effect of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) based admission on socially backward students in the past few years, according to PTI.

"Based on the recommendation of the Committee, Tamil Nadu State Assembly has recently passed an Act called 'Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses Act, 2021'. I am enclosing a copy of the same also for your perusal," he stated.

Stalin said that the Centre's move to introduce NEET goes against the spirit of federalism and violates the constitutional balance of power by curbing the rights of the state governments to decide on the method of admission in the medical institutions founded, established and run by them.

"In this regard, we consider that the state governments need to assert their constitutional right and position in deciding the method of admission to their higher educational institutions," he stated.

Stalin requested the chief ministers to extend their support to restore the primacy of state governments overs the education sector to ensure that the students of the respective states, hailing from rural areas and marginalised sections of the society are not put to hardship in obtaining admissions to higher educational institutions, the report said.

The chief minister has also instructed the team of DMK MPs to directly hand over the translated report of justice AK Rajan Committee to brief the efforts taken by the government of Tamil Nadu so far in this regard and seek the support of the respective states.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.