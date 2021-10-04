Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >NEET goes against the spirit of federalism, states need to assert their rights: Stalin writes to 12 CMs

NEET goes against the spirit of federalism, states need to assert their rights: Stalin writes to 12 CMs

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin
2 min read . 07:27 PM IST Livemint

  • Stalin has written a letter to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharshtra, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Goa

Weeks after scrapping NEET examination in Tamil Nadu, chief minister MK Stalin has urged the chief ministers of 12 states to put up a united effort to restore the primacy of state governments in administering the education sector as envisaged in the Constitution.

Stalin requested the chief ministers to extend their support to restore the primacy of state governments overs the education sector to ensure that the students of the respective states, hailing from rural areas and marginalised sections of the society are not put to hardship in obtaining admissions to higher educational institutions, the report said.

The chief minister has also instructed the team of DMK MPs to directly hand over the translated report of justice AK Rajan Committee to brief the efforts taken by the government of Tamil Nadu so far in this regard and seek the support of the respective states. 

