The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining social distancing as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country.

The exam which has been postponed twice in view of COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled from September 1 to 6.

The JEE Main will be held between September 1-6, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 is scheduled for September 13.

JEE, NEET: Here are the latest developments

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court allowed the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main and also issued a direction that those who are affected by flood and can't reach the exam centres may apply to the appropriate authority - National Testing Agency (NTA).

The preparations to ensure necessary COVID-19 protection protocols for conducting Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 from September 1 to 6 have been made in Karnataka, said Dr K Sudhakar, State Medical Education Minister.

Lok Janshakti Party(LJP) MP Chandan Singh has alleged that students from Bihar have been allocated examination centres of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in other states. In a letter to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Lok Sabha MP from Nawada has demanded the postponement of NEET or for allocation of examination centres for Bihar students afresh, within their home state.

A section of drivers working with cab aggregators Ola and Uber went on strike on Tuesday affecting services in some parts of Delhi-NCR as they demanded a fare hike and moratorium on loan repayment. The strike may pose challenges for commuters, including students who are to appear in the IIT-JEE Mains exam beginning on Tuesday.

The Railways will permit students appearing for NEET and JEE exams and their guardians to travel by the special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday.

Uttarakhand government is running special buses for exam aspirants in every district from the district headquarters to the exam centres. At present, two buses each will ply in the 13 districts, but the service can be increased if needed. Uttarakhand has over 13,000 aspirants appearing for the JEE this year.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via