NEET-JEE 2020 LIVE Updates: Key highlights

NEET-JEE 2020 LIVE Updates: Key highlights1 min read . 01:41 PM IST
Before entering the exam halls, the temperature of students was checked and sanitisers were also given to them in Delhi.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Before entering the exam halls, the temperature of students was checked and sanitisers were also given to them in Delhi.
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining social distancing as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country.
Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining social distancing as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country.
The exam which has been postponed twice in view of COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled from September 1 to 6.
The JEE Main will be held between September 1-6, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 is scheduled for September 13.
JEE, NEET: Here are the latest developments
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated