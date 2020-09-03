NEET, JEE Exams 2020: 4 pairs of special trains between Sept 4 -15 in Rajasthan

The Indian Railways will run four pairs of special trains in Rajasthan between September 4 and September 15 to help students appearing in the JEE Mains and NEET examinations.

According to a tweet by Union Minister, Piyush Goyal, Railways have decided to run these trains for the convenience of the students.

"Indian Railways have decided to run 4 pairs of special trains between 4th and 15th September for the convenience of students taking JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations in Rajasthan," Piyush Goyal tweeted

PM @NarendraModi जी के छात्र हित के लक्ष्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए, रेलवे ने राजस्थान में JEE Mains, NEET, NDA व अन्य परीक्षाओं में भाग लेने वाले छात्रों की सुविधा हेतु 4 से 15 सितम्बर के बीच 4 जोड़ी परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। pic.twitter.com/7Jm3sUGDTQ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 2, 2020

The trains will ply between Udaipur-Jaipur, Jaipur-Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar - Kota routes.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began on September 1 amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the pandemic despite calls from some quarters for postponement of the crucial exam which had already been deferred twice.

The National Testing Agency is conducting the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency has taken for safely conducting the crucial exam.

There was a growing chorus for postponing JEE-Mains and medical entrance exam NEET amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.

