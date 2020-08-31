NEET-JEE exams: Around 2 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll

Around 2 lakh people have responded so far to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s call on Twitter, seeking students’ opinion on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE)-Main exams . Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought suggestions from the youth of the country especially doctors and engineers whether NEET and JEE exams should be conducted or not amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to particularly ask and seek feedback from all my young engineer and doctor friends. Will students face huge difficulties if #JEENEET exams are postponed?" Soren had tweeted.

The respondents were to answer in yes, know, don't know. Over 1.9 lakh people responded to the online exercise that ended at 1 am today. “78.2% of all the respondents said postponement of the exams will not cause difficulties while 20.6% said they will. Around 1.1% said they do not know.

In another tweet, the CM said, “Tonight I’m worried & tensed as India continues to report over 75,000 Covid-19 cases every single day. Yet our union education minister @DrRPNishank ji (Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank) is not even remotely concerned about safety & health concerns of lakhs of students made to write #JEENEET exams in September."

Like many other Chief Ministers, Hemant Soren too has been very vocal against conducting NEET and JEE examination in September during COVID-19 pandemic.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are scheduled to be held in September. Ministers from six Opposition-ruled states have also moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to postpone the exams and also reviewing its earlier order in the matter.

The Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

