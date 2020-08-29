There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from 30th August to 7th September and from 12th September to 14th September, reports ANI quoting Odisha government.

The Odisha government on Friday announced that it will provide free transport and accommodation to candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the first week of September.

This was announced by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

"Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic as well as flood situation in the state, the government will provide free transport and accommodation to candidates of the JEE," he told reporters. The chief secretary said that as many as 37,000 candidates are likely to appear in the examination in 26 centres spread across seven different towns including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The JEE examination will be held between September 1 and 6.

"The district administrations, police and regional transport officers are directed to facilitate the movement, transportation and lodging of all the candidates and their guardian," he said.

