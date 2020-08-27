Subscribe
NEET, JEE: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to PM Modi for postponement of exams
Activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI ) take part in a demonstration in front of the NSUI headquarters in New Delhi

NEET, JEE: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to PM Modi for postponement of exams

1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Staff Writer

Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the telephone today and requested him for postponement of NEET and JEE exams, in view of COVID19 situation and also because many parts of the state are in the grip of flood, reports news agency ANI quoting CMO Odisha.

Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams -- JEE-Mains and NEET -- any further will mean compromising the future of students.

Referring to the growing chorus against conducting these exams in September in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the academicians said in their letter, "Some are trying to play with future of students to propel their own political agenda".

More details awaited

