NEET, NET exams cancellation row: ‘Nation’s losers are the youth’, says Subramanian Swamy

Former Union minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past few months. His recent attack came against the backdrop of the ongoing NEET UG row and the paper leak issue. In a post on X on Monday, Swamy asked, “Who cares who won?”

“The nation’s losers are the youth (who despite a globe trotting PM who is without a party majority in Parliament), who are unemployed or semi employed I.e., in jobs well below their education. How heart breaking and dream destroying it must be for them [sic],” the BJP leader wrote.

The Opposition is targeting the Modi-led government over the irregularities in the NEET examination, prompting the Center to postpone NEET PG 2024 and UGC NET June 2024 exams. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started investigating the alleged scam.

It is worth mentioning that Subramanian Swamy has also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over various issues, including the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Even as the counting of votes was underway on June 4, he had said, “Modi's dictatorial mindset has put the party in a ditch from which it has to climb out.”

“My estimate of 220 for BJP a low estimate has turned to be very close to the truth of 237. Had the BJP followed the suggestions I had made then BJP could have achieved 300. Unfortunately, the dictatorial mindset of Modi has put BJP in a ditch from which it has to now climb out,” Swamy had said.

Earlier in May, Swamy extended his support for the “nationalist voters” who refused to vote for Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections “because Modi has allowed China” to grab Indian land in Ladakh.