NEET paper leak case: CBI counsel misses first hearing in fast-track court; matter adjourned to August 3

NEET paper leak case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) missed the first hearing of the NEET paper leak case on Monday, adjourning the matter to August 3.

According to news agency PTI, bail pleas of two accused, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, were listed for hearing before Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga.

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"None appears on behalf of the state till 10.45 am to argue on the bail application," the judge said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the implications of the NEET paper leak case for students awaiting their results? ⌵ The NEET paper leak case has led to the cancellation of the exam, causing delays in results and admissions for affected students. A re-exam was conducted on June 21 to address these issues. 2 Why was the NEET paper leak case adjourned to August 3? ⌵ The case was adjourned because the CBI counsel missed the first hearing, prompting the judge to reschedule the proceedings to allow for proper legal representation. 3 How does the new amendment to the Public Examinations Act affect penalties for paper leak offences? ⌵ The amendment proposes increasing penalties up to ₹10 crore and extending imprisonment terms from three to ten years for offences related to paper leaks in public examinations. 4 What fast-track measures are being implemented to address paper leak cases? ⌵ The government has established Special Fast Track Courts to expedite the trial of paper leak cases, mandating completion within three months of filing charges. 5 Should students trust the examination process after the NEET paper leak allegations? ⌵ While the NEET paper leak has raised concerns, the government is proposing stricter laws and faster trials to ensure integrity, aiming to rebuild trust in the examination process.

Also Read | CJP launches legal aid fund website for NEET protesters

She noted the submissions of the counsel of the accused that the matter be adjourned to August 3 as he had to argue a matter in the Rohini district courts and that he was unable to wait any longer.

Adjourning the matter to August 3, the judge directed the "director of prosecution to depute a public prosecutor in the present court".

The special judge took charge of the designated court on Saturday to deal with criminal cases arising from paper leaks and the use of other unfair means in public examinations.

Earlier on July 23, the Delhi High Court had issued a notification, saying that Judicial Officer Baliga's court would function as a "Specially Designated Fast Track Court" to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences with immediate effect.

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The notification was issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that fast-track courts would be set up to swiftly deal with cases of paper leaks.

Earlier on Friday, Special Judge Ajay Gupta, who was initially hearing the NEET paper leak case, had extended the judicial custody of all 13 accused till August 6 while dismissing the bail plea of accused paediatrician Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, saying it is prima facie clear from the probe that he was "one of the active conspirators of an organised paper leak gang".

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

A re-exam was then held on June 21.

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