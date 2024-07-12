NEET Paper Leak Case: Man wrongly arrested by CBI due to mistaken identity, Delhi court grants bail

A Delhi court granted bail to Gangadhar Gunde on Friday after he was wrongly arrested by the CBI in connection with the NEET paper leak case. The development came mere hours after the probe agency nabbed key accused Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky from Bihar during a planned operation.

The CBI had lodged a case against an individual named N Gangadhar Appa who was later arrested in Bengaluru over a separate case. The agency had arrested Gunde due to mistaken identity as he had the same name.

The ongoing investigation has so far led to the arrest of more than a dozen suspects — each allegedly playing a role in the leak and distribution of the NEET exam papers. The central agency recently led a series of coordinated raids at multiple locations (including Patna and Kolkata) to dismantle the intricate web of individuals involved in the scandal.