The Ministry of Education entrusted the matter of alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination 2024 to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top ten updates:

1. The Ministry of Education delegated the investigation into purported irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination 2024 to the CBI for a thorough and extensive inquiry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. “NTA conducted the NEET(UG) Examination on May 5, 2024 in OMR (Pen and paper) mode. Certain cases of alleged irregularities/cheating/impersonation/malpractices have been reported. For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, after a review has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for comprehensive investigation," the government said.

3. “Central Government has also enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to prevent unfair means in public examinations and to provide for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto," the government said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. The Centre further said, “The government is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/ organization found to be involved will face strictest action."

5. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the NTA.

7. The 7-member committee, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months. “In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA, the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said.

8. In response to criticism regarding alleged inconsistencies in competitive exams, the Centre took action by removing Subodh Singh, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), on Saturday. They also transferred the investigation into irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam to the CBI.

9. Pradeep Singh Kharola, currently serving as Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), has been entrusted with additional responsibility as the head of the NTA until a permanent replacement is appointed.

10. Earlier on Friday, Bihar Police detained six additional individuals from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in relation to the purported leak of the NEET paper within the state. Earlier last month, the Economic Offences Unit had already apprehended 13 individuals, including the main suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, in connection with the alleged paper leak. The EOU is also exploring the “possibility of conducting narco analysis and brain mapping tests" of the accused, sources told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!