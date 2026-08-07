NEET paper leak masterminds used ‘FIFA World Cup 2026’ WhatsApp group: Secret chats play major role in CBI crackdown

The CBI unearthed a major NEET-UG paper leak conspiracy through diligent investigation. Forensic imaging of mobile devices proved crucial to the breakthrough. Investigators recovered deleted WhatsApp chats and PDF documents from phones. These contained leaked questions matching the actual examination paper.

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The crackdown began on 13 May with initial arrests in Rajasthan. Mangilal, Dinesh, and Vikas Biwal were the first suspects to be held, according to PTI. Their phones contained leaked PDFs that had been received via Telegram earlier. These messages dated back specifically to 29 April.

That same day, investigators arrested Yash Yadav in Gurugram. Shubham Khairnar was arrested in Nashik as well. Khairnar had used the alias "Ap Broker" online. This helped him mask his identity while coordinating distribution.

Dhananjay Lokhande was also arrested that day in Pune. He allegedly tried to destroy his phone before being captured. This attempt to clear evidence ultimately failed him.

Manisha Sanjay Waghmare was arrested the following day. She worked as a beautician based in Pune. Investigators found she acted as a key "facilitator".

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Waghmare reportedly helped add members to a crucial WhatsApp group. This group, named "FIFA World Cup 2026", proved significant. It contained eight students secretly coordinating with subject experts.

The CBI traced this group back to Manisha Mandhare. She had created it in November 2025. Mandhare used it to organise special Biology classes.

Statements from two NEET candidates first exposed this group's purpose. Investigators learned it coordinated exam-related activities beyond simple teaching. This included a discussion of post-exam evaluation and mark calculations.

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After interrogating earlier suspects, investigators identified the alleged mastermind. PV Kulkarni was arrested on 15 May in Latur. Manisha Mandhare was arrested the next day in Pune.

The investigation revealed that Mandhare instructed students during her Biology classes. She had them mark paragraphs in textbooks specifically. Students then wrote down the dictated questions in their notebooks.

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Similarly, Kulkarni held special Chemistry classes at his residence. This took place in Nanded City during April. Nine students attended these sessions across two batches.

A separate WhatsApp group, "NEET 2026", further exposed his network. Kulkarni used this to share class timings and links. This helped coordinate sessions before the actual examination.

More arrests followed Further arrests continued as the investigation expanded outward. Shivraj Motegaonkar, a coaching centre founder, was held on 17 May. Manisha Sanjay Havaldar followed on 22 May from Latur.

She was found to be an expert in Physics. She allegedly leaked 66 handwritten questions for monetary gain. Tejas Shah and Dr Manoj Shirure were arrested on 26 May.

Investigators also uncovered Waghmare's husband's dental clinic playing a role. Leaked questions across subjects were reportedly processed there. Witnesses confirmed typing work occurred at this location.

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Digital evidence from Waghmare showed extensive leaked material stored. This spanned Biology, Chemistry and Physics. The material had been circulated widely before the exam.

This coordinated investigation ultimately led to the cancellation of NEET-UG on 12 May. A re-examination was later conducted on 21 June. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, following widespread public protests.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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