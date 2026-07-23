The Centre is likely to convene a meeting of floor leaders soon to discuss holding a debate in Parliament on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue, amid continuing youth protests in the national capital.

ANI sources said the government has begun reaching out to floor leaders and has conveyed that it is open to a discussion on the matter, but without any preconditions such as demands for resignations.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, commenting on his meeting with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, said they were welcome to meet him either at his official residence or at his office.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the recent NEET paper leak controversy involving the Cockroach Janata Party? ⌵ The NEET paper leak controversy relates to allegations against the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, following protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding his resignation due to the impact of the leak on students nationwide. 2 Why has the CJP called for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ The CJP has called for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, asserting it as non-negotiable, due to his perceived incompetence in preventing the NEET paper leaks and his failure to ensure a secure examination system. 3 How is the Indian government responding to the NEET paper leak protests? ⌵ The Indian government is open to discussions regarding the NEET paper leak issue, with Prime Minister Modi announcing plans to establish fast-track courts for swift punishment of those involved in paper leaks, though the CJP has criticized this response. 4 What demands are being made by the CJP regarding compensation for families affected by the NEET paper leak? ⌵ The CJP demands ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who committed suicide following the NEET paper leak incident, as part of their broader call for accountability and reform in the education system. 5 Should the government meet the CJP protests at a neutral venue? ⌵ The CJP insists that any discussions with the government occur at a neutral venue, as they believe this will facilitate a more open dialogue regarding their demands, including the resignation of the Education Minister.

"Yes, we are ready to talk with CJP," he stated.

This comes amid the ongoing youth protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which impacted lakhs of students nationwide.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said that nothing was more important than the welfare and future of the country's youth and announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Advertisement

Fast-track courts to be set up: PM Modi "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the Prime Minister said.

"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.

This marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first public response to the ongoing protests. His assurance came amid widespread demonstrations in Delhi and several other cities, including the activists' 'Chalo Sansad' call on July 20. The protesters have laid down three key demands for ending their agitation.

Advertisement

Pradhan's resignation demand ‘non-negotiable’, says CJP Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das described the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as "non-negotiable", asserting that the protest would continue until the demand was fulfilled.

"Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to."Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion," he said.

‘Resignation first, then we will engage in discussion’: Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday reiterated the Opposition's stand, saying Pradhan must resign before any discussion on the issue can take place.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament complex, the SP president alleged that the government had effectively admitted to irregularities by deciding to hold re-examinations, but was still avoiding accountability.

Advertisement

"We are all gathered here to stand with the students and amplify their voices. The manner in which students were mistreated, facing lathi-charges, tear gas, and humiliation, is unacceptable. By re-conducting exams, the government has tacitly admitted that paper leaks occurred. The Education Minister must resign immediately," Yadav mentioned.

"Let the resignation be tendered and accepted first; only then will we engage in discussion on the floor of the House. The government must listen to the concerns of citizens and take steps to resolve issues affecting them," he added.