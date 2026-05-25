NEET paper leak: Supreme Court pulls up NTA, says it has not learnt lessons despite several directions

The Supreme Court on Monday, May 25, pulled up the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the NEET entrance examinations over the 2026 paper leak, saying it was said the agency has not yet learnt lessons despite multiple directions. The court also asked he NTA to file a compliance affidavit of the court-appointed monitoring committee in 2024 NEET paper leak matter by Thursday, May 28.

The court said, “We also direct K. Radhakrishnan, appointed as the Chairman of the monitoring committee, to file an affidavit indicating compliance with the Court's directions. List this matter on Thursday.”

“It's sad that they have not learnt lesson on NEET paper leak despite several directions,” the Supreme Court said on the plea against NTA.

It also sought response from the Centre, NTA and the CBI on pleas for replacement of the testing agency with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance exam.

The NEET paper leak petitions were heard by a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

The Supreme Court bench also directed that copy of petitions be served to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta besides other parties.

The court said, “The matter travelled to this court earlier also. There was a committee, a monitoring committee which made some recommendations and they were accepted. We want NTA to file an affidavit on the steps taken for compliance of recommendations suggested by the committee.”

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), which filed the plea, has urged the Supreme Court for direct restructuring or replacement of NTA, citing recurring paper leaks.