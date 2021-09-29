NEET PG 2021 examination result has been declared on Wednesday. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS said candidates can check the result by visiting the following websites: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the NBEMS's official website. Open the NEET PG 2021 tab

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET PG 2021 result' link

Step 3: Download the PDF and search for the roll number

The direct link to check the result is still not activated but will be available soon. This year, the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD.

According to the NBEMS official notification, the NEET-PG rank and the merit position for all India 50% quota seats would be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats will be generated by the states/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations, and reservation policy, the notification added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – Postgraduate was held at 679 centres in 270 cities of the country on September 11. This year, 1,66,259 candidates sat for the NEET-PG 2021 exam.

The exam was rescheduled twice in view of the Covid pandemic. Initially, the NEET-PG was scheduled to be held on January 10 but was rescheduled for April 18 because of the COVID-19 situation.

