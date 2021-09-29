OPEN APP
NEET PG 2021 examination result has been declared on Wednesday. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS said candidates can check the result by visiting the following websites: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the NBEMS's official website. Open the NEET PG 2021 tab

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET PG 2021 result' link

Step 3: Download the PDF and search for the roll number

The direct link to check the result is still not activated but will be available soon. This year, the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD.

According to the NBEMS official notification, the NEET-PG rank and the merit position for all India 50% quota seats would be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats will be generated by the states/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations, and reservation policy, the notification added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – Postgraduate was held at 679 centres in 270 cities of the country on September 11. This year, 1,66,259 candidates sat for the NEET-PG 2021 exam.

The exam was rescheduled twice in view of the Covid pandemic. Initially, the NEET-PG was scheduled to be held on January 10 but was rescheduled for April 18 because of the COVID-19 situation.

