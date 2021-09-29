1 min read.Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 08:47 AM ISTLivemint
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG was held at 679 centres in 270 cities on September 11
Candidates can check the result by visiting the following websites: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2021 examination result has been declared on Wednesday. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS said candidates can check the result by visiting the following websites: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
Step 1: Visit the NBEMS's official website. Open the NEET PG 2021 tab
Step 2: Click on the 'NEET PG 2021 result' link
Step 3: Download the PDF and search for the roll number
The direct link to check the result is still not activated but will be available soon. This year, the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD.
According to the NBEMS official notification, the NEET-PG rank and the merit position for all India 50% quota seats would be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats will be generated by the states/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations, and reservation policy, the notification added.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – Postgraduate was held at 679 centres in 270 cities of the country on September 11. This year, 1,66,259 candidates sat for the NEET-PG 2021 exam.