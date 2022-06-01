OPEN APP
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022, informed Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.

“NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya took to Twitter to say.

Candidates can visit this direct link to check their results.

Candidates will be able to check the individual scorecards on or after 8 June.

The NEET PG 2022 examination was conducted on 21 May at 849 centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had appeared.

How you can check results:

  • Visit the website natboard.edu.in/ or nbe.edu.in/
  • Click on 'NEET PG 2022 results' link available on the homepage.
  • The result PDF would open.
  • Using ‘Ctrl+F’ search your roll number for the results.

NEET PG 2022 cut off:

CategoryMinimum qualifying/Eligibility criteriaCut-off Score (out of 800)
General/EWS50th percentile275
SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)40th percentile245
UR PWD45th percentile260

Last year, the NEET PG 2021 cut-offs were 302 for General Category (UR/EWS), 265 for SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) and 283 for UR-PWD.

 

