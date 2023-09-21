With the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to zero across all categories, there is a mixed feeling among the candidates and medical bodies. While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the BJP-led Centre saying it has accepted that the test's benefit is zero and it has nothing to do with merit.

As per details, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), and Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) have been celebrating the ministry's decision. While on the other side, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has criticized the commission's notice. ALSO READ: NEET PG 2023: Health ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories In Opposition: Opposing the government's decision, Stalin wrote on X, "By reducing the NEET PG cut-off to 'zero', they are accepting that 'eligibility' in National 'Eligibility' Cum Entrance Test is meaningless. It's just about coaching centers and paying for the exam. No more qualification is required." "NEET = 0. NEET has nothing to do with merit, which we have been saying all along. It has become a mere formality, devoid of any real eligibility criteria," he wrote, adding, “The Union BJP Govt remained heartless despite so many precious lives were lost and has now come up with an order like this. The BJP Govt must be removed just for causing loss of lives with the guillotine called #NEET."

His son -- Udhayanidhi Stalin -- on Wednesday alleged the Centre reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counseling to zero has exposed the "conspiracy" of the national test.

Expressing his disappointment, FAIMA President Rohan Krishnan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I completely disagree with the bizarre circular released by @MoHFW_INDIA of removing cut off bar from #NEETPG. @PMOIndia - it is only going to promote corruption and high fees in pvt medical colleges. It is Shameful tht any medical body supported this step of zero percent merit. Medical Industry has come for sale in India and Merit is dying everyday."

In a video posted on X, he further said, "I think it is only killing of merit and promoting students who require more attention towards the MBBS subjects," adding, "When we are taking an exam, the whole purpose of bringing a uniform examination pan-India was to make sure that the merit is the highest and nothing else."

He also said, "Asking for zero-cutoff or giving a cut-off is giving the wrong message to medical history, the medical fraternity, the nation's healthcare structure and to those NEET-PG residents who couldn't afford private colleges." He also mentioned that he hopes the government will take back this decision.