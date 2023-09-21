With the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to zero across all categories, there is a mixed feeling among the candidates and medical bodies. While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the BJP-led Centre saying it has accepted that the test's benefit is zero and it has nothing to do with merit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), and Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) have been celebrating the ministry's decision.

While on the other side, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has criticized the commission's notice.

In Opposition: Opposing the government's decision, Stalin wrote on X, "By reducing the NEET PG cut-off to 'zero', they are accepting that 'eligibility' in National 'Eligibility' Cum Entrance Test is meaningless. It's just about coaching centers and paying for the exam. No more qualification is required."

"NEET = 0. NEET has nothing to do with merit, which we have been saying all along. It has become a mere formality, devoid of any real eligibility criteria," he wrote, adding, "The Union BJP Govt remained heartless despite so many precious lives were lost and has now come up with an order like this. The BJP Govt must be removed just for causing loss of lives with the guillotine called #NEET."

His son -- Udhayanidhi Stalin -- on Wednesday alleged the Centre reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counseling to zero has exposed the "conspiracy" of the national test.

Expressing his disappointment, FAIMA President Rohan Krishnan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I completely disagree with the bizarre circular released by @MoHFW_INDIA of removing cut off bar from #NEETPG. @PMOIndia - it is only going to promote corruption and high fees in pvt medical colleges. It is Shameful tht any medical body supported this step of zero percent merit. Medical Industry has come for sale in India and Merit is dying everyday."

In a video posted on X, he further said, "I think it is only killing of merit and promoting students who require more attention towards the MBBS subjects," adding, "When we are taking an exam, the whole purpose of bringing a uniform examination pan-India was to make sure that the merit is the highest and nothing else."

He also said, "Asking for zero-cutoff or giving a cut-off is giving the wrong message to medical history, the medical fraternity, the nation's healthcare structure and to those NEET-PG residents who couldn't afford private colleges." He also mentioned that he hopes the government will take back this decision.

In support: Supporting the MoHFW decision, FORDA's President Dr. Aviral Mathur released a statement saying, "While this decision has garnered mixed reactions, it is essential to acknowledge its potential benefits. The upcoming NEXT exam introduces a different pattern, and this change in eligibility could help clear the backlog efficiently. Furthermore, it's crucial to clarify that the vacant seats are open to all, and allocation is not automatic; candidates have the choice to accept or decline."

"Obtaining eligibility for the counselling process does not inherently indicate a decline in the quality of future doctors. The outcome largely depends on the dedication and commitment of the students and it's a long road ahead of them. I believe that the Health Ministry has valid reasons for this decision, which may serve the larger interest of aspiring doctors and the healthcare system," the statement added.

"In conclusion, the Health Ministry's decision might have positive implications in the long run, considering the evolving landscape of medical education and the opportunities it offers to prospective candidates," said Dr. Aviral Mathur in his statement.

UDFA National President Dr Lakshya Mittal said, as quoted by EdexLive, "Revision of cut off to zero should not be seen in a negative light as admission to PG seats would still be on the basis of merit itself. However, with this revision, it can be ensured that thousands of non-clinical seats that went to waste every year can now be filled by newly eligible students who are desirous to take admission this academic year."

Speaking on the pros and cons of zero cut-offs in NEET PG 2023 counseling, Health activist and National zonal coordinator IMA -MSN Dr. Dhruv Chauhan said, as EdexLive quoted, "Only those with money in hand will become specialists since the rest others even despite having good merit will not get a seat if they don't have money. A student scoring 400 and a student scoring 0 will be equal which shows the death of deserving candidates."

Raising concerns: Concerned over the new move, Foreign Medical Graduates sought transfer for Ukraine-Russia-affected students to another country to complete their studies.

A Foreign Medical Graduate Deepak Kumar tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "Resp. @mansukhmandviya sir You have so much power that MBBS doctors with ZERO CUTOFF can take admission in PG Sir, pls give one chance to #RussiaUkraineWarStudent to Exempt us from FMGL rule just for once so that we can take TRANSFER to another safe country to complete our study."

With agency inputs.