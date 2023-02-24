The Supreme Court of India on Friday, 24 February, adjourned the petition hearing for NEET PG 2023 examination, till 27 February. Medical aspirants have been demanding that the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET OG 2023, be postponed by 2-3 months.

The Bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta, categorically stated that it is not passing any order either way and keeping the issue open till the next date of hearing.

The Bench asked NBE to come up with certain information and a solution. Accordingly, it adjourned the hearing till Monday, 27 February, 2023.

The petition has been filed by the aspirants of NEET PG 2023 to postpone the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023 and also to extend the internship cut off date. Some of the students who are doing their internship have demanded postponement of the examination saying they are finding it difficult to get time to prepare for the exam.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhat is representing NBE. She says that 2 lakh 9 thousand 29 candidates have applied for NEET PG Exams 2023.

As of now, NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on 5 March 2023. Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed.

NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. The admit card will be issued on 27 February and result will be declared on 31 March 2023.

NEET PG Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official site of NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in

Click on NEET PG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET PG 2023: Eligibility

Candidates who have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 31 March 2023, may appear for NEET PG examination.

The authorities for NEET PG 2023 extended the cut-off date for the internship till 30 June 2023.