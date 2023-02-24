NEET PG 2023 exam postponement: SC adjourns hearing till 27 February
- Till now, NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on 5 March 2023. The admit card will be issued on 27 February and result will be declared on 31 March.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday, 24 February, adjourned the petition hearing for NEET PG 2023 examination, till 27 February. Medical aspirants have been demanding that the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET OG 2023, be postponed by 2-3 months.
