NEET PG 2023: Health ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:17 PM IST
As per details, the candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process.
To be eligible for counseling to zero across all categories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023, reported PTI.
