NEET PG 2023: Health ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories

To be eligible for counseling to zero across all categories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023, reported PTI.

As per details, the candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam will now be eligible to participate in the counseling process.

"It is for the information to candidates that the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG counseling 2023 has been reduced to 'zero' across all categories by MoHFW," said a notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate of Health Services, Government of India.

Also, a fresh registration and choice filling for round-3 of PG counseling will be reopened for the candidates, who became eligible after the reduction of percentile. All candidates can register and participate in round 3 of counseling.

Those already registered need not register again. However, they will be allowed to edit their choices, the notice said. A fresh schedule for round 3 onwards for PG counseling will be put up on the MCC website soon, it said.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) recently appealed to the Union Health Ministry to consider lowering the cut-off score for the NEET-PG 2023 exam.

“Over the past years, we have witnessed a persistent challenge in the form of vacant seats in medical institutions across the nation, even after multiple rounds of counseling for NEET-PG. This is a matter of great concern not only for the healthcare system but also for aspiring medical professionals who are eager to contribute to our nation's healthcare infrastructure," FORDA said in its letter.

In light of this issue, "we humbly request your kind attention to consider the possibility of decreasing the cut-off score for the NEET-PG 2023 examination", it said.

FORDA said that by lowering the cut-off, it can ensure that a 'larger number of eligible candidates are allowed to fill these vacant seats'.

The Indian Medical Association had also written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding a reduction in the NEET-PG 2023 cut-off percentile by up to 30 percent so that most of the seats can be filled in both clinical and non-clinical branches.

With agency inputs.