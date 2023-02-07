Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday extended the cut-off date from 30 June to 11 August for MBBS students to complete their one-year mandatory internship, for the purpose of applying for the NEET PG-2023 examination.

Earlier, in a notification released on 13 January, the ministry extended the cut-off date for the same from 31 March to 30 June.

"In continuation of NBEMS notice dated January 13 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare... the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to August 11," a notice by the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said.

The notice added that the students completing their mandatory internship from 1 July to 11 August are now eligible to apply to sit in the NEET PG-2023 examination. Such candidates can fill out the forms which will be released on 9 February (3:00 PM onwards) to 12 February (till 11:55 PM) provided that they fulfill all other required eligibility criteria.

As for the centers of examinations, the notice mention that such candidates can choose to sit for the examination amongst those cities which were available at the time of closure of the previous registration window i.e. 27 January. According to the notification, the centers will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The date for the NEET PG-2023 examination is set for 5 March. Many student union bodies and prospective candidates were urging the ministry to extend the eligibility date. Such organizations and candidates are now demanding the postponement of the NEET PG-2023 examination.

NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate) is a national level entrance exam in India for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MS, MD, and PG Diploma courses. The exam is conducted annually by the National Board of Examinations.

(With inputs from PTI)