NEET PG 2023: Internship completion date extended for second time. Read here
- Earlier, in a notification released on 13 January, the ministry extended the cut-off date for the same from 31 March to 30 June
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday extended the cut-off date from 30 June to 11 August for MBBS students to complete their one-year mandatory internship, for the purpose of applying for the NEET PG-2023 examination.
