NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing in SC tomorrow; here's all you need to know
- NEET PG is a national level entrance exam in India for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MS, MD, and PG Diploma courses. The exam is conducted annually by the National Board of Examinations.
The Supreme Court of India (SC) on 27 February will hear the NEET PG 2023 examination postponement plea. In the last hearing, the Bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta stated that it is not passing any order either way and keeping the issue open till the next date of hearing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×