The Supreme Court of India (SC) on 27 February will hear the NEET PG 2023 examination postponement plea. In the last hearing, the Bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta stated that it is not passing any order either way and keeping the issue open till the next date of hearing.

NEET PG 2023 examination are set to be held on 5 March. The admit card will be issued on 27 February while result will be declared on 31 March 2023.

Why are medical aspirants demanding to postponing the exam?.

Medical aspirants have been demanding that the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023, be postponed by 2-3 months. The petition has been filed by the aspirants of NEET PG 2023 to postpone the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023 and also to extend the internship cut off date. Some of the students who are doing their internship have demanded postponement of the examination saying they are finding it difficult to get time to prepare for the exam.

Speaking of NEET PG eligibility, candidates who have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 31 March 2023, may appear for examination.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the NEET PG exam. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhat who is representing NBE said that 2 lakh 9 thousand 29 candidates have applied for NEET PG Exams 2023 and and no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future if it is postponed.

The petitioners have sought postponement of the examination saying the counselling have to be conducted after August 11 since the cut-off date for internship has been extended to that date.

The bench observed that, "For those who are waiting for this (examination), it is really a mental torture." "When we postpone a judicial exam, there is agony for the candidates who are preparing for it. The whole dynamics change."

Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the NBE said around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, a technology partner has been roped in for conducting the test and all preparations have been made.

"If the examination is postponed, no alternate test date may be available in the near future as the technology partner may not be available," she said, adding that the authorities are trying to follow the schedule affirmed by the apex court earlier.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners said the gap between the examination, which is scheduled for 5 March, and the counselling would be of over five months. He added that students are undergoing internship for 12 hours a day and there was no adequate time for them to prepare for the examination. "When you go for the counselling, you need to carry the internship certificate. The date has been extended to August 11. The counselling can happen only after August 11," Sankaranarayanan told the bench.

NEET PG is a national level entrance exam in India for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MS, MD, and PG Diploma courses. The exam is conducted annually by the National Board of Examinations.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also informed the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed.

On 7 February, a group of doctors, including NEET-PG aspirants had held protest at the Jantar Mantar Road. The protest was carried out under the banner of a body of doctors - Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), as reported by PYI. FAIMA founder Dr Manish Jangra told PTI that, "There will be a large gap between the counselling date and the examination date. This time could be utilised by students to study for the examination." "We also want to convey that this is the year where we are adjusting with the delays caused by the Covid pandemic in which healthcare sector has played a major role," FAIMA said in a statement. So, we request the government to postpone NEET-PG 2023 with immediate effect so as to allow maximum interns to take part in the examination," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)