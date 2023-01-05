NEET PG 2023 registration to begin today; exams from THIS date. Details here1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 01:15 PM IST
- Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on 5 March, 2023. The registration for the same is likely to start today. As per the notification circulated online, the registration will start at 3 pm today on the official website. nbe.edu.in.