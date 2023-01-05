The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on 5 March, 2023. The registration for the same is likely to start today. As per the notification circulated online, the registration will start at 3 pm today on the official website. nbe.edu.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The detailed notification is not yet uploaded on the official website. As per the bulletin, candidate can fill the registration till 5 pm on 25 January. The results will likely be released by 31 March.

Here's how to register for NEET PG 2023:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill up the required information for NEET PG 2023

Pay the registration fee and click on submit.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

Recently, in November, the National Medical Commission (NMC) reportedly expressed their willingness to the Union Health Ministry to start with the National Exit Test (NExT) in December 2023 for admission to postgraduate medical degree all across the country, news agency PTI has reported.

If the decision is made, the NEET-PG that is scheduled to take place on April-May 2023 could be the last such examination, as following this the admission to PG courses will happen based on the ranks obtained by final year MBBS students in the National Exit Test. NExT is set to serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practice in India.

Meanwhile, apart from NEET PG exams, the board has also released the examination dates for other competitive examination like NEET MDS, DNB, FNGE. The NEET MDS will be held on 1 March 2023 while the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 will be held on 23 January, 2023.