NEET PG 2023 registration to begin today; exams from THIS date. Details here

If the decision is made, the NEET-PG that is scheduled to take place on April-May 2023 could be the last such examination, as following this the admission to PG courses will happen based on the ranks obtained by final year MBBS students in the National Exit Test. NExT is set to serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practice in India.