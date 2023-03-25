NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences may likely release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 scorecard today i.e. on 25 March, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for NEET PG 2023 exams can check the results on the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in . The counselling process is also expected to begin from 15 July, 2023 onwards, Hindustan Times has reported.

Earlier it was announced that the candidates could download their individual scorecards from the official website on or after March 25, 2023.

The NBEMS conducted NEET-PG 2023 on a computer-based platform for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres in 277 cities on March 5. The result of NEET-PG 2023 were announced on 14 March.

Here's how to check NEET PG 2023 scorecard

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 scorecard link.

Enter the login details and then click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scores and download it for further use.

NEET PG is a national level entrance exam in India for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MS, MD, and PG Diploma courses. The exam is conducted annually by the National Board of Examinations.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had last reportedly expressed their willingness to the Union Health Ministry to start with the National Exit Test (NExT) in December 2023 for admission to postgraduate medical degree all across the country, news agency PTI had reported in November.

If this decision is made, the NEET PG that is scheduled to take place on April-May 2023 could be the last such examination, as following this the admission to PG courses will happen based on the ranks obtained by final year MBBS students in the National Exit Test.

NExT is set to serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practice in India. The government had invoked in September the relevant provisions of the NMC Act to extend the time limit for conducting NExT till September 2024.