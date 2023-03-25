NEET PG 2023 scorecard likely to be released today, counselling in July. Details here2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:05 AM IST
The result of NEET-PG 2023 were announced on 14 March.The NBEMS conducted NEET-PG 2023 on a computer-based platform for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres in 277 cities on March 5. The result of NEET-PG 2023 were announced on 14 March.
NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences may likely release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 scorecard today i.e. on 25 March, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for NEET PG 2023 exams can check the results on the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. The counselling process is also expected to begin from 15 July, 2023 onwards, Hindustan Times has reported.
