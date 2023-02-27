NEET PG 2023 to be conducted as per schedule as Supreme Court dismisses plea2 min read . 04:22 PM IST
- The NEET PG 2023 admit card will be issued on 27 February, exam will be conducted on 5 March, and result will be declared on 31 March 2023
The Supreme Court of India has dismissed petitions seeking to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET PG 2023 exam that is scheduled to take place on 5 March this year.
The petition has been filed by the aspirants of NEET PG 2023 to postpone the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023 and also to extend the internship cut off date. Some of the students who are doing their internship have demanded postponement of the examination saying they are finding it difficult to get time to prepare for the exam.
NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on 5 March 2023. Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed.
NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. The admit card will be issued on 27 February and result will be declared on 31 March 2023.
During the last hearing, NBE informed the Supreme court that 2.09 lakh students have registered for NEET PG and if the exam is postponed, a date to hold the exam in the near future may not be available.
Petitioners said that if NEET PG is held on March 5, counselling can begin only after August 11, which is the internship cut-off date.
During the hearing on last Friday, the Supreme Court of India had observed that During the hearing on Friday, the bench observed that postponement of the exam will cause to hardship to several students, considering the fact that over 2 lakh candidates have already registered for NEET-PG 2023. The bench also observed that the petitioners were not otherwise eligible to appear for the exam on 5 March 2023, and became eligible only because of the relaxation granted by the NBE.
Visit the official site of NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in
Click on NEET PG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates who have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 31 March 2023, may appear for NEET PG examination.
The authorities for NEET PG 2023 extended the cut-off date for the internship till 30 June 2023.
