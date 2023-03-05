NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) Exam today i.e. 5 March 2023. The examination will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer based examination.

NEET PG is a national level entrance exam in India for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MS, MD, and PG Diploma courses. The exam is conducted annually by the National Board of Examinations.

The exam comes after the SC order who had dismissed petitions seeking to postpone NEET PG 2023. The petition was filed by the aspirants of NEET PG 2023 to postpone the exams and also to extend the internship cut off date. Some of the students doing their internship had demanded postponement as they were finding it difficult to get time to prepare for the exam.

The NEET PG exams that will held today will begin at 9 am-12: 30 pm. The exam will conducted across 271 centers.

Speaking of the paper pattern of the exams, It comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. The students are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

Here are some Important Guidelines for Students:

Documents to be carried for the exams: Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card with recent coloured photograph pasted on it, Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration, to be retained by the test centre, any original and valid documents like Aadhar, Pan card, Driving License, Voter ID.

In case, any candidate reports to the test center with eAadhaar Card with Aadhaar number printed on it as proof of identity, the e-Aadhaar Card should be a good quality colour print out with clearly visible photograph. The photograph should not scratches and stains, and should definitely match with the candidate presenting the e-Aadhaar Card.

Candidates without valid ID proof shall not be allowed to enter the examination premises.

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue at as per time indicated in their admit cards. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report.

Candidates will be compulsorily required to carry face mask, Admit card, ID Card.

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen, Drives, Eraser will not be allowed beyond security check point.

Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band, Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc

All ornaments like bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/ Necklace, Pendants, Necklace with pendants, Badge, Brooch etc will not be allowed.

The candidate will flash the admit card and ID proof for verification to the exam functionary standing across the table with barcode/QR code reader. Candidate shall be informed about the assigned lab number.

If during entry, any candidate is observed to be having above normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection, he/she will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab.

After verification of ID and capture of photograph, candidates will be escorted to the designated computer terminal at the test centre ensuring social distancing and an Invigilator will assist the candidate for check-in process of the test.