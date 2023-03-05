NEET PG 2023 to begin today; here are important guidelines for students2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 06:44 AM IST
- NEET PG 2023: The examination will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer based examination.
NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) Exam today i.e. 5 March 2023. The examination will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer based examination.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×