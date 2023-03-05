NEET PG 2023 to begin today; here are important guidelines for students

The exam comes after the SC order who had dismissed petitions seeking to postpone NEET PG 2023. The petition was filed by the aspirants of NEET PG 2023 to postpone the exams and also to extend the internship cut off date. Some of the students doing their internship had demanded postponement as they were finding it difficult to get time to prepare for the exam.

