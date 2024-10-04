NEET PG 2024 SC Hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is set to resume the hearing on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 today, October 4, to address concerns from aspirants regarding last-minute changes to the exam pattern and a lack of transparency in the results process.
The hearing was postponed after no representative from the Union of India appeared at the previous session.
NEET PG is held for admissions into postgraduate courses following MBBS and BDS. The results, announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on August 23, have raised alarms among students due to unexpectedly low rankings. This year, the exam was conducted in two shifts instead of the usual single shift, prompting NBE to implement a normalization process.
The NEET PG 2024 exam was administered by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on August 11, with results released on August 23. A group of 19 students has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, expressing concerns about a lack of transparency and arbitrary last-minute changes in how the exam was conducted.
Check all the NEET PG 2024 SC Hearing LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.
A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had scheduled the hearing for September 27, but it was postponed due to the absence of representatives from the Union of India. The Supreme Court initially addressed the case on September 13, during which the Chief Justice remarked that changing the exam format just three days before was “very unusual."
The court requested responses from the National Board of Examinations (NBE) and the Center within a week and rescheduled the hearing for September 27. On September 26, the NBE submitted a brief reply along with an affidavit.
The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on August 11, with results announced on August 23. A group of 19 students filed a petition with the Supreme Court, citing concerns over a lack of transparency and arbitrary last-minute changes in the exam's conduct.
The Supreme Court is set to resume the hearing on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 on Friday to address concerns from aspirants regarding last-minute changes to the exam pattern and a lack of transparency in the results process.