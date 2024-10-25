NEET PG 2024 SC Hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear the NEET PG case on Friday, following students' concerns about the transparency of the results and the normalization process used by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
A petition was filed on September 7 and was previously heard on September 13. The case was discussed by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices Manoj Misra and JB Pardiwala, on September 20, focusing on the normalisation of marks, answer keys, and exam results.
Many candidates are anxious to learn when the official counselling schedule will be announced, as some states have suspended their processes while awaiting the court's decision.
The Supreme Court postponed the last hearing due to the absence of a representative from the centre. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the National Board of Education's last-minute changes to the exam pattern.
NEET aspirants are calling for the release of question papers, answer keys, and their raw scores to promote transparency, especially following last-minute changes to the NEET PG exam pattern by the NBE.
Despite aspirants' requests for the release of answer keys, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2024 results on August 23, maintaining that the exam content would remain confidential in line with its admission policy. Furthermore, the cut-off scores were not disclosed along with the results.
The petitioners, a group of NEET PG aspirants, have called on the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to release the question papers, answer keys, and raw scores.
Their request is driven by abrupt changes to the exam pattern made just days before the test, which they believe caused confusion and may have affected the results.
Additionally, petitioners are questioning the fairness of the normalisation process and are demanding greater transparency.
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear petitions filed by NEET PG aspirants. These petitions express concerns about the transparency of the exam and the fairness of the counseling process.
