NEET PG admissions: Supreme Court allows 27% quota for OBC, 10% for EWS students

Spelling big relief for doctors, the Supreme Court on Friday, in an interim order, has announced that it will allow NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS, OBC reservation. The Supreme Court said that it will allow 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the NEET for all medical seats as existing criteria this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}