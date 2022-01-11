NEW DELHI : The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) On Tuesday released the schedule for NEET PG Counseling 2021.

Candidates can check the complete schedule through MCC's official site mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for the counseling session is scheduled to begin on begin on Wednesday 12 January. The last date to register for Round 1 counseling is 17 January.

The option of choice filling or locking link will be activated on 13 January and will be available till 17 January.

The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities will be done from January 18 to January 19, 2022.

Processing the seat allotment will be done on January 20 to January 21. The seat allotment result will be released on January 22, 2022 and reporting of candidates will be done from January 23 to January 28, 2022.

The selection and admission to Post Graduate seats in any medical Institution is subject to fulfilling the merit, admission criteria, eligibility, and such criteria as may be prescribed by the respective universities, medical institutions, Medical Council of India, State/Central Government.

This year there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling that is Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG will be eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

The counselling for NEET PG 2021 had been put on hold owing to an unresolved case on Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. The case was being dealt with by the Supreme Court of India.

Resident doctors nationally had been protesting, which also led to violent incidents in Delhi when the doctors protested at the face of night curfew imposed due to increasing case of coronavirus.

The resident doctors cited the fact that the resurgence of Covid-19 cases has also highlighted the severe dearth of doctors in the nation.

