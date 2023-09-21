NEET PG cut-off percentile reduced to zero - What does this mean for medical course aspirants?1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:22 PM IST
NEET PG cut-off reduced to zero, making all candidates eligible for postgraduate seats.
The Ministry of Health has made it possible for all NEET candidates – including those who scored as low as minus 40 marks – to be eligible for postgraduate seats. According to an update released by the government on Thursday afternoon, the qualifying percentile for post graduate courses has now been reduced to zero – down from 50 percentile and above.