The Ministry of Health has made it possible for all NEET candidates – including those who scored as low as minus 40 marks – to be eligible for postgraduate seats. According to an update released by the government on Thursday afternoon, the qualifying percentile for post graduate courses has now been reduced to zero – down from 50 percentile and above. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) – or NEET PG – is a qualifying and ranking examination in India, for students who wish to study various doctorate postgraduate and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations. The counselling and seat allotment is conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services.

What exactly has changed? Until Thursday, general category candidates had been required to score 50 percentile or above to qualify for NEET PG counselling. Put more simply, this meant that aspiring medical students needed to get better marks than 50% of the total candidates. After qualification, they could choose seats in different departments based on their cutoff scores and the availability of seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The relaxation now makes it zero percentile students – individuals who have scored no marks on the test – eligible for postgraduate courses.

How will candidates be affected by the change? A greater number of aspirants are now eligible for seats – which in turn will ensure that most seats are filled. It will however make things harder for applicants who were waiting for allotment of seats in Round 3 as well as hinder those waiting for an upgrade in seat allotment.

Will this rule apply next year? There has been no official word on this change being a permanent feature at this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What has been the response to this move? While the move has been welcomed by some, others including medical bodies and politicians have decried it as a ‘mockery of the healthcare system’. The decision of the Union Health Ministry comes after doctors across the country had been demanding a reduction in the NEET-PG 2023 cut-off criteria.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}