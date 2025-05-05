NEET PG exam 2025: SC issues notices to Centre, others over plea challenging two-shift

The Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing a plea that challenged the NEET PG exam 2025, issued notices to the Central government, the National Medical Commission and the National Board of Examination, reported ANI.

According to the report, the bench led by Justice B R Gavai issued notice to the aforesaid authorities and listed the matter to be heard next week.

The report said that the plea filed by United Doctors Front (UDF) who sought that the NEET PG exam 2025 be conducted in one shift to ensure transparency, uniformity in difficulty levels and equal standards of evaluation. This year, the NEET PG exam is slated to take place in two separate shifts.

What plea states? The plea mentioned that the conduct of NEET PG in two shifts with different question papers leads to inevitable variation in difficulty levels.

"This violates Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law and the right to fair opportunity," ANI quoted the plea as stating.

The UDF's plea also seeks directions to respondent authorities to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam in a single uniform phase/session. It even sought an interim stay on the examination scheduled for 15 June 2025.

Among other things, the plea flagged certain other issues with the process of the examination, including the flaws in the normalisation method . "The statistical normalization process adopted by NBE lacks transparency, public consultation, or expert scrutiny," the plea states.

Apart from other issues, the UDF's plea highlights that the NEET PG 2024, which was also conducted in two shifts, witnessed widespread concerns and representations regarding result discrepancies that remain unaddressed.

It stated that the normalisation formula operates on the flawed presumption that difficulty levels across shifts and the ability of candidates are identical. It was has been filed by advocate Satyam Singh Rajput on behalf of UDF.