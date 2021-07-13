NEET PG 2021: The Centre has decided to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate exam on 11th September, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Centre announced that the NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following Covid protocols.

The application process began today (July 13) through the NTA website(s).

The Examination was earlier scheduled on 1 August 2021.

Announcing the decision, the Ministry of Education said that in order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198.

The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3862 centres used in 2020. To ensure adherence to Covid protocols, the ministry said, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre.

Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing will also be ensured.

In addition to the common places, all furniture and fixtures, and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. The examination room/halls will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.

Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

From last year, the admissions to MBBS course in 13 AIIMS and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research-Puducherry are also being made through NEET.

The test will be offered in 11 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

