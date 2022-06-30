NEET PG | Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to facilitate Top 25 rank holders each in medicine, dental courses 1 min read . 01:51 PM ISTLivemint
The NEET PG-2022 results were declared on June 1. The NEET PG 2022 examination was conducted on 21 May at 849 centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had appeared
The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact and felicitate the top 25 rank holders in the NEET PG exam of both medicine and dental courses.
This is first time that an Union Health minister will felicitate top rank holders of the entrance exam, officials said.
Apart from this, Mandaviya will also host a dinner for the top rank holders. Senior Health ministry officials will also be present on the occasion, they said.
The event comes on the eve of the National Doctors' Day which will be observed in all medical and dental colleges across the country, including all the AIIMS.
At the central level, eminent doctors will be felicitated at an event to be held on July 1 at Lady Hardinge Medical College.
Reacting to the health minister's felicitation ceremony, a doctor said, "The initiative will motivate young and budding post graduate specialists for serving the country."
