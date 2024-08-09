Explore
LIVE UPDATES

NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG today

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live Updates: The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient to reach.

NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live Updates: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient to reach. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday took note of lawyer Anas Tanwir's submissions on the issue.

The plea said many candidates have been allocated cities which are highly inconvenient for them to reach. It said the test cities were allotted on July 31, and the specific centres will be declared on August 8. While the allocation of the centres was done to curb malpractices, the plea said due to the paucity of time, it is difficult for the candidates to make arrangements for travel to specific cities.

"Issue a writ in the nature of Mandamus ...the Respondents (National Testing Agency) to reschedule the NEET-PG 2024 examination," stated the plea filed by Vishal Soren. NEET PG exam was initially supposed to be held on June 23. It was postponed by the Union Health Ministry as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of alleged irregularities in certain competitive exams.

09 Aug 2024, 09:57:26 AM IST

NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: Negative marking

There will be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers.

09 Aug 2024, 09:32:03 AM IST

NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: In how many cities will NEET PG exam take place? 

The NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted in 185 cities across the country. 

09 Aug 2024, 09:29:38 AM IST

NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG on Friday

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

