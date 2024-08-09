LIVE UPDATES

NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG today

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 09:57 AM IST

NEET PG Hearing 2024 Live Updates: The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient to reach.